India's Resilient Stance Against Cross-Border Terrorism

The Ministry of External Affairs has provided a parliamentary committee with alarming insights into the Pahalgam terror attack, revealing 'communication nodes' between terrorists and 'masterminds in Pakistan.'

The attack shares 'footprints and tracks' with previous acts linked to The Resistance Front, an alias for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to the ministry. Pakistan's role as a terror hub is underpinned by robust evidence, despite its accusations of extrajudicial killings by India.

In a decisive response, India launched missile strikes on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. Dubbed Operation Sindoor, this mission eliminated over 100 terrorists, including high-value figures, and culminated in a ceasefire agreement by May 10. Meanwhile, the Union government has organized delegations to advocate India's anti-terrorism stance globally.

