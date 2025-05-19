Left Menu

India's Resilient Stance Against Cross-Border Terrorism

The Ministry of External Affairs presented evidence to a parliamentary committee highlighting the Pahalgam terror attack's links to Pakistan. Operation Sindoor targeted terror bases in Pakistan, eliminating key figures. Despite accusations from Pakistan, India emphasizes its firm stance against terrorism, forming delegations to relay its commitment globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs has provided a parliamentary committee with alarming insights into the Pahalgam terror attack, revealing 'communication nodes' between terrorists and 'masterminds in Pakistan.'

The attack shares 'footprints and tracks' with previous acts linked to The Resistance Front, an alias for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to the ministry. Pakistan's role as a terror hub is underpinned by robust evidence, despite its accusations of extrajudicial killings by India.

In a decisive response, India launched missile strikes on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK. Dubbed Operation Sindoor, this mission eliminated over 100 terrorists, including high-value figures, and culminated in a ceasefire agreement by May 10. Meanwhile, the Union government has organized delegations to advocate India's anti-terrorism stance globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

