Trump and Putin Announce Immediate Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Negotiations

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine would immediately engage in negotiations to cease hostilities, as he indicated following a lengthy discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both nations displayed an inclination towards achieving a peace deal, with Trump suggesting the Vatican as a prospective host for the negotiations. While Kyiv is prepared for a ceasefire, Moscow maintains specific preconditions must be met.

The announcement followed last week's unsuccessful talks in Turkey between both parties. European leaders and the U.S. administration remain cautious yet hopeful, with Trump's administration contemplating further sanctions if talks fail to progress.

