Trump and Putin Announce Immediate Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Negotiations
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine would begin immediate negotiations toward a ceasefire. After a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, both leaders expressed readiness for a peace deal, with potential hosting by the Vatican. Kyiv expressed readiness for a ceasefire; however, Moscow had conditions.
In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine would immediately engage in negotiations to cease hostilities, as he indicated following a lengthy discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Both nations displayed an inclination towards achieving a peace deal, with Trump suggesting the Vatican as a prospective host for the negotiations. While Kyiv is prepared for a ceasefire, Moscow maintains specific preconditions must be met.
The announcement followed last week's unsuccessful talks in Turkey between both parties. European leaders and the U.S. administration remain cautious yet hopeful, with Trump's administration contemplating further sanctions if talks fail to progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
