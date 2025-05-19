Left Menu

Political DNA Clash: Akhilesh Yadav vs. Pathak Sparks Debate

Akhilesh Yadav and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak are embroiled in a political clash, with the latter accusing Yadav's party of Muslim appeasement. Pathak called for better conduct in SP's social media, while Yadav emphasized positive politics and criticized Pathak's ties to BJP. The row involves broader themes of communal politics, governance, and social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 23:47 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The political rift between Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak intensified on Monday, centering around allegations of Muslim appeasement by Yadav's party. Pathak accused the SP of a divisive ideology, highlighting its supposed 'DNA of Muslim appeasement'.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath backed Pathak, urging the SP to maintain decorum in its social media communications. The flare-up was sparked by a provocative post from SP's official account targeting Pathak, prompting him to hit back, referencing the ideological lineage of Yadav's party.

Yadav, maintaining his stance, called for positive political discourse and criticized Pathak's involvement with BJP, branding the latter's comments as unconstructive. The former chief minister also raised concerns over governance and public welfare issues, questioning the adequacy of state medical facilities under the BJP regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

