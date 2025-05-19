Political DNA Clash: Akhilesh Yadav vs. Pathak Sparks Debate

The political rift between Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak intensified on Monday, centering around allegations of Muslim appeasement by Yadav's party. Pathak accused the SP of a divisive ideology, highlighting its supposed 'DNA of Muslim appeasement'.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath backed Pathak, urging the SP to maintain decorum in its social media communications. The flare-up was sparked by a provocative post from SP's official account targeting Pathak, prompting him to hit back, referencing the ideological lineage of Yadav's party.

Yadav, maintaining his stance, called for positive political discourse and criticized Pathak's involvement with BJP, branding the latter's comments as unconstructive. The former chief minister also raised concerns over governance and public welfare issues, questioning the adequacy of state medical facilities under the BJP regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)