Supreme Court Decision on Venezuelan TPS: A Turning Point in U.S. Immigration Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to end temporary protected status for Venezuelans, a humanitarian program initiated under Biden. The decision, which is part of Trump's broader immigration policy, potentially exposes 348,202 Venezuelans to deportation and has sparked legal and humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has backed the Trump administration's decision to terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for Venezuelans, a move initially provided by Biden's administration. The ruling aligns with Trump's stringent immigration approach and has prompted significant legal and social reactions.

This decision allows the administration to lift deportation protections, affecting 348,202 registered Venezuelans. The court's unsigned order, with a 6-3 conservative majority, permits future challenges, especially concerning work permits expiring in 2026. Despite the court's decision, liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Critics, including plaintiffs and advocacy groups, express dismay over the decision they describe as historically significant and lacking thorough deliberation. Venezuelan TPS holders, fearing deportation, now face uncertainty. The Department of Homeland Security, under Biden, had previously extended TPS to safeguard Venezuelans facing adverse conditions in their home country.

