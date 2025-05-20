Trump and Putin: Navigating the Path to a Ceasefire
Presidents Trump and Putin discussed initiating negotiations for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Trump resisted imposing further sanctions on Russia, suggesting some progress was being made. European leaders have pressured Russia with sanctions, while Trump coordinated global leaders towards finding a peaceful resolution.
In a pivotal discussion on Monday, President Donald Trump communicated with President Vladimir Putin, signaling an imminent start to negotiations for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to Trump. However, the Kremlin indicated that achieving a resolution would require time. Trump, while briefing European leaders including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, refrained from aligning with Europe's fresh sanctions aimed at coercing Moscow.
"Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire and, more importantly, an end to the war," Trump announced, expressing optimism despite Europe's move to intensify pressure through sanctions. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a public statement, confirmed Europe's position post-Trump's consultation with Putin.
Trump, when questioned about withholding new sanctions, stated, "I think there's a chance of getting something done," while aiming to avoid escalating tensions. Attempts to facilitate peace continue, with Putin affirming Moscow's readiness to explore a potential agreement with Ukraine, amidst complex ongoing negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
