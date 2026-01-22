Gaza's Struggle for Warmth Amid Ceasefire Hardships
Palestinians in Gaza face severe hardships despite a ceasefire, with residents resorting to burning plastic for warmth. The ceasefire has not significantly alleviated their conditions, as deadly strikes and resource shortages persist. Mourners grieve over journalists killed in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the area's dire circumstances.
Desperate Palestinians in a Gaza neighborhood sift through garbage for plastic items to burn amid cold winters, despite two years of conflict. The bleak scene starkly contrasts with portrayals at the World Economic Forum, where US President Trump's team touts aid efforts in Gaza.
According to Trump, significant humanitarian aid has arrived in Gaza post-ceasefire, a claim made at Davos. However, thousands of displaced Palestinians remain in camps, struggling against the cold amid ongoing deadly strikes and shortages of essential resources.
Despite increased aid, fuel and firewood are scarce and costly, leading to fatal incidents as individuals attempt to gather firewood. In southern Gaza, people mourn the death of three journalists recently killed in Israeli strikes, highlighting the ongoing perilous conditions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
