Left Menu

Gaza's Struggle for Warmth Amid Ceasefire Hardships

Palestinians in Gaza face severe hardships despite a ceasefire, with residents resorting to burning plastic for warmth. The ceasefire has not significantly alleviated their conditions, as deadly strikes and resource shortages persist. Mourners grieve over journalists killed in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the area's dire circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:43 IST
Gaza's Struggle for Warmth Amid Ceasefire Hardships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Desperate Palestinians in a Gaza neighborhood sift through garbage for plastic items to burn amid cold winters, despite two years of conflict. The bleak scene starkly contrasts with portrayals at the World Economic Forum, where US President Trump's team touts aid efforts in Gaza.

According to Trump, significant humanitarian aid has arrived in Gaza post-ceasefire, a claim made at Davos. However, thousands of displaced Palestinians remain in camps, struggling against the cold amid ongoing deadly strikes and shortages of essential resources.

Despite increased aid, fuel and firewood are scarce and costly, leading to fatal incidents as individuals attempt to gather firewood. In southern Gaza, people mourn the death of three journalists recently killed in Israeli strikes, highlighting the ongoing perilous conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

Austrian Ex-Spy on Trial: Allegations of Russian Collusion and Intrigue

 Global
2
Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

Delhi's Thirst: Water Crisis Amid Ammonia Surge

 India
3
High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil Trade

High Seas Interception: French Navy Stops Russian Tanker Running Shadow Oil ...

 Global
4
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026