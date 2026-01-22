Ceasefire Crisis: U.S. Envoy Urges Truce Between Syrian Government and Kurdish Forces
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack calls for a truce between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led forces. Tensions rise as the government demands integration of SDF enclaves. Despite a ceasefire, both sides accuse each other of violations. Talks continue amid international pressure for resolution.
Amid mounting tensions, a U.S. envoy has urged for an enduring truce between the Syrian government and Kurdish-led factions, following the government's attempt to reclaim northeast regions. The move by President Ahmed al-Sharaa's forces to reassert control was met with resistance by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
According to the truce declared on Tuesday, the government has allowed the SDF four days to propose a plan for enclave integration, promising not to enter certain cities if an agreement is met. The U.S. envoy reiterated support for a peaceful integration as outlined in a previous deal.
Diplomatic gatherings have seen SDF commander Mazloum Abdi meeting with influential Kurdish political figures. However, despite diplomatic efforts, the SDF remains skeptical of government promises while international pressure for peace intensifies.
