Taiwan's President Calls for Dialogue Amid Defense Focus

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reaffirmed his openness to dialogue with China, marking his one-year tenure. He emphasized peace while stressing the importance of bolstering Taiwan's defenses. Lai addressed the press at the presidential office, highlighting the dual need for diplomacy and security enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-05-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 07:29 IST
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te expressed his commitment to dialogue with China during a press briefing on Tuesday, commemorating his first year in office.

President Lai underscored the value of peace, yet highlighted the necessity of fortifying Taiwan's defense systems. His remarks reflect a delicate balance between diplomacy and security in the region.

Addressing the media at the presidential office, Lai emphasized that while Taiwan desires amicable relations, maintaining robust defense capabilities remains crucial for the island's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

