Taiwan's Quest for Peace Amid Rising Tensions with China

In a significant address marking his first year in office, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te stressed the nation's desire for peace and dialogue with China amidst rising tensions. Speaking from the presidential office in Taipei, Lai reaffirmed his commitment to peace, underscoring that war has no victors.

Despite wishes for harmonious relations, Lai emphasized the necessity for Taiwan to strengthen its defenses as a precautionary measure. He firmly stated that peace doesn't stem from illusions, but from a position of strength and preparedness against potential conflicts.

China, however, remains dismissive of Lai's peace overtures, labeling him a 'separatist' and continuing military exercises around the island. The geopolitical friction underscores the complexities surrounding Taiwan's position in the international arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)