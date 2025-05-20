Major Coalition Rift: Australia's National Party Breaks from Liberals

Australia's political landscape has shifted dramatically as the National Party officially split from its long-standing coalition with the Liberal Party. This divide arises from policy discord, particularly regarding renewable energy and nuclear power.

The recent electoral defeat saw Anthony Albanese's Labor Party secure a commanding second-term victory, leading to significant reshuffling within the conservative camp. The Liberal Party, under new leadership with Sussan Ley, is attempting to recalibrate strategies after a historical loss, having pledged to overhaul existing policies.

The National Party, which held onto its rural base, strongly advocates for nuclear power—a contentious issue in uranium-rich but nuclear-energy-averse Australia. They express concerns over the nation's energy direction under Labor and emphasize rural priorities, amid a backdrop of electoral pressures and policy transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)