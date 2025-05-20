Left Menu

Major Coalition Rift: Australia's National Party Breaks from Liberals

Australia's National Party has ended its 60-year coalition with the Liberal Party, citing renewable energy policy disagreements and an election defeat. Liberal leader Sussan Ley aims to reform policies after losing city seats to climate-focused independents. National leader David Littleproud insists on nuclear energy and rural community interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:14 IST
Major Coalition Rift: Australia's National Party Breaks from Liberals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's political landscape has shifted dramatically as the National Party officially split from its long-standing coalition with the Liberal Party. This divide arises from policy discord, particularly regarding renewable energy and nuclear power.

The recent electoral defeat saw Anthony Albanese's Labor Party secure a commanding second-term victory, leading to significant reshuffling within the conservative camp. The Liberal Party, under new leadership with Sussan Ley, is attempting to recalibrate strategies after a historical loss, having pledged to overhaul existing policies.

The National Party, which held onto its rural base, strongly advocates for nuclear power—a contentious issue in uranium-rich but nuclear-energy-averse Australia. They express concerns over the nation's energy direction under Labor and emphasize rural priorities, amid a backdrop of electoral pressures and policy transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025