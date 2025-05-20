Haka Standoff: New Zealand Parliament Delays Vote on Maori Lawmakers
The New Zealand government postponed a vote on suspending three Maori lawmakers who performed a haka during a bill reading. The suspension proposal, deemed disproportionate by the opposition, stirred protests outside parliament. The vote was delayed to enable participation in the federal budget discussion.
In a rare move, New Zealand's government has postponed a vote on whether to suspend three Maori lawmakers who performed a haka in parliament. The traditional Maori dance was executed during last year's reading of a controversial bill.
The parliamentary committee advocated for the temporary suspension of Te Pati Maori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, and representative Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke for performing the haka ahead of a vote on a bill intended to reinterpret a historic treaty between the Maori and British.
While proponents of the suspension highlight the breach of parliamentary protocol, opposition leaders argue that the proposed sanctions are unprecedented and disproportionate. Protesters supporting the Maori lawmakers gathered outside Wellington's parliament and expressed intentions to perform a haka in solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stewards Dismiss Red Bull's Protest at Miami Grand Prix
Haiti in Turmoil: Protesters Demand Change Amid Rampant Gang Violence
Global Cinema Faces Trade Tensions Amid Reforms Debate
Supreme Court Hearing on Waqf Amendment Act: AIMPLB's Nationwide Protest Intensifies
Punjab Clampdown: Farmers Under House Arrest Ahead of Protest