Haka Standoff: New Zealand Parliament Delays Vote on Maori Lawmakers

In a rare move, New Zealand's government has postponed a vote on whether to suspend three Maori lawmakers who performed a haka in parliament. The traditional Maori dance was executed during last year's reading of a controversial bill.

The parliamentary committee advocated for the temporary suspension of Te Pati Maori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, and representative Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke for performing the haka ahead of a vote on a bill intended to reinterpret a historic treaty between the Maori and British.

While proponents of the suspension highlight the breach of parliamentary protocol, opposition leaders argue that the proposed sanctions are unprecedented and disproportionate. Protesters supporting the Maori lawmakers gathered outside Wellington's parliament and expressed intentions to perform a haka in solidarity.

