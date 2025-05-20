Left Menu

Haka Standoff: New Zealand Parliament Delays Vote on Maori Lawmakers

The New Zealand government postponed a vote on suspending three Maori lawmakers who performed a haka during a bill reading. The suspension proposal, deemed disproportionate by the opposition, stirred protests outside parliament. The vote was delayed to enable participation in the federal budget discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:31 IST
Haka Standoff: New Zealand Parliament Delays Vote on Maori Lawmakers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare move, New Zealand's government has postponed a vote on whether to suspend three Maori lawmakers who performed a haka in parliament. The traditional Maori dance was executed during last year's reading of a controversial bill.

The parliamentary committee advocated for the temporary suspension of Te Pati Maori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, and representative Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke for performing the haka ahead of a vote on a bill intended to reinterpret a historic treaty between the Maori and British.

While proponents of the suspension highlight the breach of parliamentary protocol, opposition leaders argue that the proposed sanctions are unprecedented and disproportionate. Protesters supporting the Maori lawmakers gathered outside Wellington's parliament and expressed intentions to perform a haka in solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025