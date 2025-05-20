From Captivity to Freedom: Edan Alexander's Remarkable Journey
Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier, was released after 19 months of captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza. His family experienced moments of joy upon his return, despite concerns for other hostages. Alexander, held in harsh conditions, is now recovering with the support of family and friends, rekindling hope for further release efforts.
For 19 months, Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander endured captivity in Gaza at the hands of Hamas militants. Recently released, Alexander initially struggled to eat, his appetite suppressed by the long ordeal.
His release was portrayed by Hamas as a diplomatic gesture before President Donald Trump's Mideast tour, but instead, a renewed Israeli offensive followed, raising fears for the remaining hostages. Alexander's family, who traveled urgently to Israel upon hearing news of his release, now seeks recovery and momentum for more hostage releases.
Amid the heartfelt reunion, they remain dedicated to advocating for those still captive, demonstrating resilience and optimism for peace despite the ongoing conflict. The family's journey underscores the human cost of political dichotomies and emphasizes the pressing need for diplomatic resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza Under Siege: Food Crisis Amid Expanded Israeli Offensive
I just hope it ends very quickly: US President Donald Trump on India's military strike targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.
US President Donald Trump announces trade deal with UK, reports AP.
New Insights on Hostage Release Deal and Ceasefire in Gaza
US President Donald Trump says US and UK will announce a 'full and comprehensive' trade deal, reports AP.