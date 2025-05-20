From Captivity to Freedom: Edan Alexander's Remarkable Journey

For 19 months, Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander endured captivity in Gaza at the hands of Hamas militants. Recently released, Alexander initially struggled to eat, his appetite suppressed by the long ordeal.

His release was portrayed by Hamas as a diplomatic gesture before President Donald Trump's Mideast tour, but instead, a renewed Israeli offensive followed, raising fears for the remaining hostages. Alexander's family, who traveled urgently to Israel upon hearing news of his release, now seeks recovery and momentum for more hostage releases.

Amid the heartfelt reunion, they remain dedicated to advocating for those still captive, demonstrating resilience and optimism for peace despite the ongoing conflict. The family's journey underscores the human cost of political dichotomies and emphasizes the pressing need for diplomatic resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)