Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Strategic Crackdown: Aiming to Uproot Naxalism by 2026

Chhattisgarh is taking decisive actions to enhance development and combat Naxal insurgency. Key officials have been suspended for negligence in irrigation projects, and new initiatives in Naxal-affected areas are underway, including a major operation against Naxals. Efforts focus on development, governance, and implementing government schemes swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:33 IST
Chhattisgarh's Strategic Crackdown: Aiming to Uproot Naxalism by 2026
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reviews situation (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has initiated stringent measures against officials neglecting crucial development projects. During a recent review, he ordered the suspension of R.K. Mishra, Executive Engineer of the Mungeli Water Resources Department, for longstanding delays in completing essential irrigation projects.

Further scrutiny of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district's administration led to the removal of District Education Officer Jagdish Kumar Shastri. Collector Pratishtha Mamgain highlighted advancements in Naxal-affected areas, including the opening of a new camp in Nelangur, aimed at improving governance and service delivery in remote regions.

Efforts continue to accelerate the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission for clean drinking water, alongside 'Operation Black Forest', a large-scale offensive targeting Naxal strongholds at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The operation has successfully dismantled numerous hideouts and collected significant intelligence, emphasizing the state's commitment to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025