Chhattisgarh's Strategic Crackdown: Aiming to Uproot Naxalism by 2026

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has initiated stringent measures against officials neglecting crucial development projects. During a recent review, he ordered the suspension of R.K. Mishra, Executive Engineer of the Mungeli Water Resources Department, for longstanding delays in completing essential irrigation projects.

Further scrutiny of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district's administration led to the removal of District Education Officer Jagdish Kumar Shastri. Collector Pratishtha Mamgain highlighted advancements in Naxal-affected areas, including the opening of a new camp in Nelangur, aimed at improving governance and service delivery in remote regions.

Efforts continue to accelerate the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission for clean drinking water, alongside 'Operation Black Forest', a large-scale offensive targeting Naxal strongholds at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. The operation has successfully dismantled numerous hideouts and collected significant intelligence, emphasizing the state's commitment to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)