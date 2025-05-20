Mehbooba Mufti Demands 'War-Impacted Zone' Status for Border Areas
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged the government to declare Jammu and Kashmir's shelling-affected areas as 'war-impacted zones.' She requested martyr status for civilians killed, compensation for destroyed homes, and job aid for victims' families. Mufti criticized war advocates and sought a peaceful solution drawing from Vajpayee's principles.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has called on the government to recognize Jammu and Kashmir's border areas affected by shelling as 'war-impacted zones.' Her appeal aims to prioritize rehabilitation efforts and honor civilians who lost their lives during skirmishes.
During a press conference, the former chief minister emphasized the need for financial compensation to rebuild homes and support affected families. She demanded a grant of Rs 50 lakh for each family whose homes were destroyed, and called for jobs for the kin of deceased victims.
Criticizing ongoing hostilities, Mufti urged the government to adopt a peaceful approach and referenced the diplomatic strategies of former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee as a potential solution. She argued that war is not a viable answer, advocating for alternatives in resolving border tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
