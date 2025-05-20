Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Demands 'War-Impacted Zone' Status for Border Areas

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti urged the government to declare Jammu and Kashmir's shelling-affected areas as 'war-impacted zones.' She requested martyr status for civilians killed, compensation for destroyed homes, and job aid for victims' families. Mufti criticized war advocates and sought a peaceful solution drawing from Vajpayee's principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:43 IST
Mehbooba Mufti Demands 'War-Impacted Zone' Status for Border Areas
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has called on the government to recognize Jammu and Kashmir's border areas affected by shelling as 'war-impacted zones.' Her appeal aims to prioritize rehabilitation efforts and honor civilians who lost their lives during skirmishes.

During a press conference, the former chief minister emphasized the need for financial compensation to rebuild homes and support affected families. She demanded a grant of Rs 50 lakh for each family whose homes were destroyed, and called for jobs for the kin of deceased victims.

Criticizing ongoing hostilities, Mufti urged the government to adopt a peaceful approach and referenced the diplomatic strategies of former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee as a potential solution. She argued that war is not a viable answer, advocating for alternatives in resolving border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025