Kejriwal Criticizes Communal Politics, Launches Student Wing for Change

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched a fresh assault on the communal politics allegedly played by India's mainstream political entities over the past 75 years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the AAP's student wing, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), Kejriwal highlighted how parties such as the BJP and Congress historically prioritized Hindu-Muslim dynamics over fundamental issues like food security, education, and employment.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia echoed Kejriwal's sentiments, urging for revolutionary policy reforms in education and emphasizing that ASAP is not merely about student elections but about championing alternative politics and development.

