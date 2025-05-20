Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes Communal Politics, Launches Student Wing for Change

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, criticized the focus on communal politics by mainstream parties over 75 years, blaming it for issues like food and education. Launching the AAP's student wing, he stressed the importance of addressing core issues. Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia emphasized the need for educational reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:48 IST
Kejriwal Criticizes Communal Politics, Launches Student Wing for Change
politics
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has launched a fresh assault on the communal politics allegedly played by India's mainstream political entities over the past 75 years.

Speaking at the inauguration of the AAP's student wing, the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), Kejriwal highlighted how parties such as the BJP and Congress historically prioritized Hindu-Muslim dynamics over fundamental issues like food security, education, and employment.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia echoed Kejriwal's sentiments, urging for revolutionary policy reforms in education and emphasizing that ASAP is not merely about student elections but about championing alternative politics and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025