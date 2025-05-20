Congress Government Delivers Landmark Reforms in Karnataka

In a significant address, Rahul Gandhi announced that the Congress government in Karnataka fulfilled its electoral promise by distributing over one lakh title deeds to eligible beneficiaries. This was marked as the 'sixth guarantee' by the Congress.

The event celebrated Karnataka Congress's two-year tenure, highlighting the delivery of title deeds to those in 'undocumented habitations,' now recognized as revenue villages. Congress leader Gandhi accused the BJP of favoring billionaires, contrasting this with the Congress's focus on empowering the poor.

Highlighting several welfare schemes, Gandhi reiterated the party's strategy of direct financial support to the needy. He lauded the digital registry initiative for land rights, aiming to empower further the Lambani, Banjara, and other communities who have historically faced neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)