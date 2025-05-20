Left Menu

BJP Struggles to Return Chit Fund Money in Odisha Amid Missing Documents

The BJP in Odisha faces challenges in returning money to chit fund victims, blaming document unavailability on the previous BJD government. Despite committed efforts, the BJP's inability to locate these documents hinders the process, prompting criticism from opposition parties regarding inefficiency and lack of resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP in Odisha is currently grappling with a pressing issue: the return of money to individuals defrauded by chit fund schemes. The party attributes its difficulties to a lack of essential documentation.

BJP state president Manmohan Samal has pointed fingers at the preceding BJD administration, which governed the state for 24 years until 2024, for allegedly losing the documents necessary to proceed with the reimbursements.

In contrast, opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress, criticize the BJP government's inefficiency, urging it to fulfill its promises without placing blame. The situation places significant pressure on the current administration to resolve the matter effectively.

