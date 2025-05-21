Political Rifts Deepen Over Gaurav Gogoi's Pakistan Visit
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for his visit to Pakistan, sparking a political controversy. Sarma claims Gogoi's trip was not comparable to visits by BJP leaders, alleging links with Pakistan's ISI. Gogoi countered, asserting transparency and government awareness of his visit.
In a heated political exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's visit to Pakistan, igniting a fresh row between the political heavyweights. The chief minister argued that Gogoi's trip was fundamentally different from those undertaken by BJP leaders like L K Advani.
Sarma alleged connections between Gogoi and Pakistan's ISI, suggesting training and collaboration with the neighboring country's establishment. Meanwhile, Gogoi defended himself, stating that his visit was known to the central government, and he had followed all necessary protocols, including submitting his passport details.
As tensions escalate, Sarma promised to unveil evidence on September 10, supporting his claims against Gogoi. Both parties continue to trade accusations, with Sarma emphasizing the official nature of BJP leaders' visits to Pakistan, contrasting it with what he described as Gogoi's clandestine trip.
