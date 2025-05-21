Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare over Kaleshwaram Inquiry

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has criticized the judicial commission's notice to K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding the Kaleshwaram project as a 'diversionary tactic' by the Congress government. He accused the Congress of failing in governance and attributed project controversies to political agendas.

Updated: 21-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has decried the notice issued to party president K Chandrasekhar Rao by the judicial commission investigating the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. Rama Rao referred to the notice as a 'diversionary tactic' orchestrated by the Congress government.

Addressing the media in Nalgonda, he accused Congress MLAs and contractors of engaging in corrupt practices, claiming they receive '20 to 30 percent' commissions within the current administrative framework. Rama Rao alleged the notice served to KCR aims to distract the public from these corruption allegations.

Criticizing the government sharply, Rama Rao, who is also KCR's son, highlighted the Congress regime's failures, such as the inability to rescue trapped workers in the SLBC tunnel incident. He suggested the Congress and BJP are collaborating to depict the Kaleshwaram project as unsuccessful, and he assured that the BRS party will uphold the Congress government's accountability for its electoral commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

