Shocking Assassination: A Former Ukrainian Politician Gunned Down in Madrid
Andrii Portnov, an adviser to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, was shot dead outside a school in Madrid. The attack occurred at 9:15 a.m., with Portnov previously serving as deputy head of Yanukovych's office and known for his pro-Russia stance during his political career.
In a startling turn of events, Spanish authorities have confirmed the assassination of Andrii Portnov, a key adviser to ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. The incident occurred on Wednesday outside a school in Madrid.
Spain's Interior Ministry identified the 51-year-old victim, revealing that he was killed at 9:15 a.m. local time. Portnov was known for his influential role as deputy head of Yanukovych's presidential office from 2010 to 2014.
During his tenure, Portnov was recognized for his pro-Russia political views and involvement in creating legislation to target the 2014 Ukrainian revolution's participants. His unexpected murder has raised several questions about motives and implications.
