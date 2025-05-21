In a startling turn of events, Spanish authorities have confirmed the assassination of Andrii Portnov, a key adviser to ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. The incident occurred on Wednesday outside a school in Madrid.

Spain's Interior Ministry identified the 51-year-old victim, revealing that he was killed at 9:15 a.m. local time. Portnov was known for his influential role as deputy head of Yanukovych's presidential office from 2010 to 2014.

During his tenure, Portnov was recognized for his pro-Russia political views and involvement in creating legislation to target the 2014 Ukrainian revolution's participants. His unexpected murder has raised several questions about motives and implications.

