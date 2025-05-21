Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare as ED Raids Educational Institutions in Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at institutions linked to Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara, sparking political tensions. Congress alleges the raids are attempts to divert attention from corruption within previous BJP governments. Meanwhile, the state's congress vows to advance their agendas undeterred, asserting truth will prevail.

Political Tensions Flare as ED Raids Educational Institutions in Karnataka
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has undertaken searches at educational institutions tied to Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, notably sparking political altercations. These institutions, including Sri Siddhartha Medical College, have been operational for decades. The reason behind the raids, however, remains unspecified by authorities.

This development has stirred political discontent, especially from Congress leaders. Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala labeled the move as an effort by the BJP to detract from their own alleged corruption while undermining leaders of oppressed communities. He characterized Parameshwara as a significant leader of SC communities, asserting BJP's actions reflect habitual antagonism towards these groups.

Karnataka's Congress government remains steadfast, insisting on pursuing their equitable housing initiatives. This incident highlights ongoing political friction between state and central governments, with Congress reiterating their commitment to their guarantees for SC/ST welfare, suggesting 'Truth shall win' amidst these challenges.

