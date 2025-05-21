India's United Front Against Terrorism: Global Diplomatic Effort

The Rashtriya Janata Dal MP, Misa Bharti, has accused the Central government of failing to hold a special parliamentary session, which the opposition requested to address pressing national concerns. Highlighting this as a shortcoming, Bharti emphasized the need for the government to engage with opposition MPs over its decisions.

Meanwhile, an all-party delegation, consisting of several senior political figures, traveled to East Asian countries to further India's global anti-terrorism stance. Prominent leaders from both ruling and opposition parties joined the mission, calling for international unity in the fight against terrorism.

NCP-SCP MP, Supriya Sule, confirmed that these diplomatic missions represent India, not individual political parties. Pledging national unity, she asserted that the delegations are bringing India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism to the global forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)