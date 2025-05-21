Left Menu

India's United Front Against Terrorism: Global Diplomatic Effort

Seven All-Party Delegations from India embark on a global diplomatic mission to combat terrorism. Led by members across the political spectrum, the group aims to project India's resolute stand against terrorism, with visits to key nations including members of the UN Security Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:04 IST
RJD MP Misa Bharti (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Janata Dal MP, Misa Bharti, has accused the Central government of failing to hold a special parliamentary session, which the opposition requested to address pressing national concerns. Highlighting this as a shortcoming, Bharti emphasized the need for the government to engage with opposition MPs over its decisions.

Meanwhile, an all-party delegation, consisting of several senior political figures, traveled to East Asian countries to further India's global anti-terrorism stance. Prominent leaders from both ruling and opposition parties joined the mission, calling for international unity in the fight against terrorism.

NCP-SCP MP, Supriya Sule, confirmed that these diplomatic missions represent India, not individual political parties. Pledging national unity, she asserted that the delegations are bringing India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism to the global forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

