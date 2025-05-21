Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Coercion Shake DMK

A DMK youth wing leader in Tamil Nadu faces accusations of coercing a woman into sexual favors for political figures. The National Commission for Women and AIADMK have voiced concerns, demanding justice. Despite political tensions and legal developments, an impartial investigation is urged to ensure transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:36 IST
A DMK youth wing leader in Tamil Nadu is embroiled in controversy after being accused of coercing a woman into performing sexual favors for prominent politicos. The allegations, described as "disturbing" by the National Commission for Women (NCW), have sparked political and legal battles in the region.

The AIADMK opposition staged protests in Ranipet district, with B Valarmathi, the party's woman's wing secretary, promising continued action until justice is served. Despite obstacles reportedly posed by police, their demonstrations continue. Meanwhile, the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to the accused, R Deiva alias Deivaseyal, and his wife, amidst ongoing tensions.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has demanded a swift, unbiased investigation and highlighted the importance of the survivor's safety. She has urged Tamil Nadu's Police to submit an action report swiftly to ensure transparency in this case of alleged sexual coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

