Ex-CM O Panneerselvam says AIADMK chief Palaniswami has created a situation of 'no-victory' for AIADMK.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Ex-CM O Panneerselvam says AIADMK chief Palaniswami has created a situation of 'no-victory' for AIADMK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Power Play in Karnataka: Congress Leaders Push for Leadership Change
Power Play in Karnataka: Shivakumar's Bid for Leadership Amidst Congested Congress
Karnataka Congress Tussle: D K Shivakumar Supporters Rally for Leadership Change
Melania Trump's Historic U.N. Leadership
Cuban Leadership Stands Firm Against External Aggression