Pawan Kalyan Calls for Unity Against Terrorism

Pawan Kalyan, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, condemned terrorism, calling it a cowardly act against unarmed civilians. He emphasized national unity to combat terror threats and highlighted the tragedy of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus. Kalyan urged vigilance to protect democratic values and resist violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:42 IST
In a strong denunciation of terrorism, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan labeled it as a cowardly and cruel act targeting unarmed civilians across India.

Addressing the media at Gannavaram airport, Kalyan stated that while war occurs between equals, terrorism specifically targets the defenseless, thus failing to meet the criteria of bravery. He pressed for national unity to combat such terror threats, which aim to undermine India's social fabric and peace.

Highlighting the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits as a tragic chapter in India's history, Kalyan called on citizens to reject violence and uphold democratic values, stressing the need for vigilance to protect innocent lives from terror-induced destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

