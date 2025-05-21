Trump Dismisses Outcome of South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over South Africa's International Court of Justice case against Israel, indicating he expects no major developments from it. The remarks came during his meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, emphasizing his nonchalant stance on the matter.
During a press briefing at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his doubt regarding the outcome of South Africa's International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against Israel. Trump stated that he does not anticipate any significant results from the case.
The comments were made in the presence of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, highlighting the diplomatic engagement between the two nations. However, Trump's remarks underscored his nonchalant approach towards the international legal proceedings concerning Israel.
Both leaders discussed various issues during their meeting, but the ICJ case against Israel was notably addressed, showcasing the differing priorities and perceptions on the international stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
