Union Minister Criticizes Congress Over 'Operation Sindoor' Statements
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has criticized Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for their comments on 'Operation Sindoor'. He highlighted the Congress's past ineffectiveness against terrorism. Reddy also inaugurated a photo exhibition celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, emphasizing her contributions to women's empowerment and social justice.
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy voiced his concerns on Wednesday regarding Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's comments on 'Operation Sindoor', which was initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack.
Speaking at the BJP office in Indore, Reddy criticized the Congress leaders for allegedly making statements detrimental to Indian interests amid ongoing discussions about Operation Sindoor. He accused them of making unfair comments against the Indian Army and the Government of India.
Reddy claimed that during the Congress-led government, terrorist activities were rampant, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has adopted a tougher stance against terrorism. He also attended a photo exhibition celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, highlighting her legacy in social justice and women's empowerment.
