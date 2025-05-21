Union Minister Criticizes Congress Over 'Operation Sindoor' Statements

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy voiced his concerns on Wednesday regarding Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's comments on 'Operation Sindoor', which was initiated after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at the BJP office in Indore, Reddy criticized the Congress leaders for allegedly making statements detrimental to Indian interests amid ongoing discussions about Operation Sindoor. He accused them of making unfair comments against the Indian Army and the Government of India.

Reddy claimed that during the Congress-led government, terrorist activities were rampant, but under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has adopted a tougher stance against terrorism. He also attended a photo exhibition celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, highlighting her legacy in social justice and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)