Trump and Ramaphosa Clash Over Farmers' Safety

During a tense meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump openly confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing the African nation of neglecting attacks on white farmers.

Trump further dramatized his stance by dimming the Oval Office lights and showcasing a controversial video of a communist politician singing provocative anti-apartheid lyrics. This move aimed to reinforce his narrative of land confiscation and murder affecting South African whites, much to the dismay of Ramaphosa, who sought to correct these impressions and recover a struggling diplomatic relationship.

South African experts refute the notion of racial targeting, stating that crime affects farmers of all races amidst the country's high crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)