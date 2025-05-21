Left Menu

Trump and Ramaphosa Clash Over Farmers' Safety

In a heated White House meeting, President Trump accused South African President Cyril Ramaphosa of ignoring violence against white farmers. Trump cited land confiscation and safety concerns, while Ramaphosa denied these claims, aiming to mend U.S.-South Africa relations amidst a tense political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:51 IST
Trump and Ramaphosa Clash Over Farmers' Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

During a tense meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump openly confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing the African nation of neglecting attacks on white farmers.

Trump further dramatized his stance by dimming the Oval Office lights and showcasing a controversial video of a communist politician singing provocative anti-apartheid lyrics. This move aimed to reinforce his narrative of land confiscation and murder affecting South African whites, much to the dismay of Ramaphosa, who sought to correct these impressions and recover a struggling diplomatic relationship.

South African experts refute the notion of racial targeting, stating that crime affects farmers of all races amidst the country's high crime rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025