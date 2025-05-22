Gifted Jet: US Air Force One's Controversial Upgrade

The Pentagon has announced that the United States has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar, intended for use by President Donald Trump as Air Force One. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made the announcement on Wednesday.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the acceptance, stating that the Defense Department would ensure that proper security measures are undertaken. President Trump justified the acceptance as a significant saving for taxpayers, given that military expenses would otherwise rise to hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, critics point to the constitutional issues with accepting foreign gifts and the anticipated costs of retrofitting the aircraft for presidential use. The aircraft has sparked debate, with Trump yet to present a national security rationale for bypassing the existing plans to upgrade the Air Force One fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)