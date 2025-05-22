Cybersecurity Breach Unveils Tanzanian Social Media Turmoil

Tanzanian authorities swiftly blocked access to the social media platform X following a cyberattack on Tuesday that compromised several government accounts. The hacked accounts spread fake news, including a false announcement of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's death, and shared inappropriate content.

Government spokesman Gerson Msigwa reassured citizens of the security of Tanzania's cyberspace, labeling the incidents minor, while affirming efforts to track down those responsible. However, access to the platform remains restricted within the country without a VPN, which poses legal risks.

Amidst President Hassan's upcoming reelection bid, critics fear increasing government repression as tensions heightened with the recent denial of entry to Kenyan opposition figure Martha Karua. Critics allege government control over online dissent might stifle political discourse as election tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)