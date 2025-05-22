Left Menu

Cybersecurity Breach Unveils Tanzanian Social Media Turmoil

Tanzanian authorities blocked access to the social media platform X after government accounts were hacked, posting fake and pornographic content. Tensions rose as President Hassan seeks reelection, and government critics face increased repression. Critics fear growing government control amidst the cyberattacks, potentially impacting political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:07 IST
Tanzanian authorities swiftly blocked access to the social media platform X following a cyberattack on Tuesday that compromised several government accounts. The hacked accounts spread fake news, including a false announcement of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's death, and shared inappropriate content.

Government spokesman Gerson Msigwa reassured citizens of the security of Tanzania's cyberspace, labeling the incidents minor, while affirming efforts to track down those responsible. However, access to the platform remains restricted within the country without a VPN, which poses legal risks.

Amidst President Hassan's upcoming reelection bid, critics fear increasing government repression as tensions heightened with the recent denial of entry to Kenyan opposition figure Martha Karua. Critics allege government control over online dissent might stifle political discourse as election tensions rise.

