Tensions Flare: Trump Accuses South Africa of White Genocide During Heated White House Meeting

In a tense Oval Office encounter, U.S. President Donald Trump clashed with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over incendiary, unverified claims of white "genocide" in South Africa.

Trump, who cited sources often labeled as controversial, presented videos and articles, intensifying the discourse surrounding South Africa's land reform policies.

Despite Trump's confrontational approach, Ramaphosa maintained composure, emphasizing historical context and economic collaboration, as both leaders navigated contentious political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)