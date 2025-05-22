Left Menu

Tensions Flare: Trump Accuses South Africa of White Genocide During Heated White House Meeting

During a tense White House meeting, President Trump confronted President Ramaphosa with unfounded allegations of white genocide and unfair land seizures in South Africa. Despite South Africa's rejection of these claims, Trump pushed the narrative, citing controversial sources and video footage. Ramaphosa remained poised, countering Trump's assertions while emphasizing mutual trade interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:36 IST
Tensions Flare: Trump Accuses South Africa of White Genocide During Heated White House Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense Oval Office encounter, U.S. President Donald Trump clashed with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over incendiary, unverified claims of white "genocide" in South Africa.

Trump, who cited sources often labeled as controversial, presented videos and articles, intensifying the discourse surrounding South Africa's land reform policies.

Despite Trump's confrontational approach, Ramaphosa maintained composure, emphasizing historical context and economic collaboration, as both leaders navigated contentious political narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025