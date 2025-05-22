Tensions Flare: Trump Accuses South Africa of White Genocide During Heated White House Meeting
During a tense White House meeting, President Trump confronted President Ramaphosa with unfounded allegations of white genocide and unfair land seizures in South Africa. Despite South Africa's rejection of these claims, Trump pushed the narrative, citing controversial sources and video footage. Ramaphosa remained poised, countering Trump's assertions while emphasizing mutual trade interests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 01:36 IST
In a tense Oval Office encounter, U.S. President Donald Trump clashed with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa over incendiary, unverified claims of white "genocide" in South Africa.
Trump, who cited sources often labeled as controversial, presented videos and articles, intensifying the discourse surrounding South Africa's land reform policies.
Despite Trump's confrontational approach, Ramaphosa maintained composure, emphasizing historical context and economic collaboration, as both leaders navigated contentious political narratives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Syria's New Leadership: Capitol Meeting in Paris Marks Potential Shift
Dollar Dips Amid Trade Talks and Fed Meeting Uncertainty
Putin and Kadyrov: A High-Stakes Kremlin Meeting
Operation Sindoor: PM Modi hails action by armed forces during Cabinet meeting, say sources.
Global Markets React to Fed Meeting and Trade Talks