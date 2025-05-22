South Africa-U.S. Discuss Critical Mineral Cooperation
South Africa and the United States are in discussions over critical minerals, as confirmed by President Cyril Ramaphosa following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. South Africa possesses up to nine critical minerals essential to the U.S., prompting talks on mutual cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant diplomatic meeting at the White House on Wednesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in talks focused on the issue of critical minerals.
President Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa possesses up to nine minerals that are vital to U.S. interests, an acknowledgment that set the stage for potential cooperation between the two nations.
During a subsequent press conference, Ramaphosa voiced South Africa's willingness to work together with the United States to leverage these vital resources for mutual benefit.
