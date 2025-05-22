South Africa-U.S. Discuss Critical Mineral Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic meeting at the White House on Wednesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in talks focused on the issue of critical minerals.

President Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa possesses up to nine minerals that are vital to U.S. interests, an acknowledgment that set the stage for potential cooperation between the two nations.

During a subsequent press conference, Ramaphosa voiced South Africa's willingness to work together with the United States to leverage these vital resources for mutual benefit.

