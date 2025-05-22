Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Embassy Staff Shot in Washington

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were killed in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, shouted 'Free, free Palestine' upon arrest. The attack has heightened concerns amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, and leaders condemn this act of antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Israeli Embassy Staff Shot in Washington
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a shocking incident that has drawn international attention, two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred as the victims were leaving a museum event, with Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith confirming the grim details at a news conference.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago, was arrested after shouting political slogans following his detention. His actions have been linked by officials to the heated Israeli-Palestinian relations, especially in light of recent conflicts. The victims were an engaged couple, highlighting a personal tragedy amidst the geopolitical turmoil.

The shocking event has sparked widespread condemnation. Israeli and U.S. officials, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog and U.S. President Donald Trump, have denounced the act as a hateful crime rooted in antisemitism. Meanwhile, the Capital Jewish Museum expressed deep sorrow over the violence, reinforcing the need for heightened security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025