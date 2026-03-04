UK Launches Independent Review on Antisemitism in Schools
The UK government has launched an independent review into antisemitism in schools following a surge in related incidents. The increase follows the Gaza war, with antisemitic cases in 2025 reaching record highs. The review aims to improve how education settings handle antisemitic behavior and provide necessary support.
The UK government has initiated an independent review to tackle antisemitism in England's educational institutions. This move comes in response to a significant rise in classroom-related antisemitic incidents, which have doubled since the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel.
The Community Security Trust recorded 204 school-related antisemitic incidents in 2025, marking a stark increase from pre-2023 levels. Education minister Bridget Phillipson emphasized the need for action, noting that Jewish teachers' concerns have often gone unaddressed.
The review will assess the effectiveness of schools in identifying, preventing, and responding to antisemitic behavior. It will also examine policies, incident management, preventive measures, and the impact of external geopolitical tensions on school environments.
