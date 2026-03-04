Left Menu

UK Launches Independent Review on Antisemitism in Schools

The UK government has launched an independent review into antisemitism in schools following a surge in related incidents. The increase follows the Gaza war, with antisemitic cases in 2025 reaching record highs. The review aims to improve how education settings handle antisemitic behavior and provide necessary support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:14 IST
UK Launches Independent Review on Antisemitism in Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has initiated an independent review to tackle antisemitism in England's educational institutions. This move comes in response to a significant rise in classroom-related antisemitic incidents, which have doubled since the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel.

The Community Security Trust recorded 204 school-related antisemitic incidents in 2025, marking a stark increase from pre-2023 levels. Education minister Bridget Phillipson emphasized the need for action, noting that Jewish teachers' concerns have often gone unaddressed.

The review will assess the effectiveness of schools in identifying, preventing, and responding to antisemitic behavior. It will also examine policies, incident management, preventive measures, and the impact of external geopolitical tensions on school environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia's Budget Deficit

Germany Accuses Moscow of Concealing True War Costs: A Closer Look at Russia...

 Global
2
Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

Raijor Dal's Bold Move: 11 Candidates Announced for Assam Elections

 India
3
Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Stock Markets Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

Espionage Uncovered: Philippines Cracks Down on National Security Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026