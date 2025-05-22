Marcos Calls for Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Political Shake-up

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has requested resignations from all his Cabinet secretaries in a significant move to revamp his administration. This decision comes after mid-term elections bolstered opposition factions within the Senate, marking a tumultuous period in Philippine politics.

Marcos, who secured the presidency in 2022, has been navigating internal strife, especially after a rift with Vice President Sara Duterte. The president emphasized that this step is not about personalities but about ensuring performance and alignment with national priorities.

As the country grapples with domestic issues like inflation and regional security concerns, Marcos remains vocal against China's South China Sea maneuvers. The administration aims to deliver a more focused approach to governance, addressing citizens' pressing needs seamlessly during the transition period.

(With inputs from agencies.)