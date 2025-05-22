Republicans Push for Passage of 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'

House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, pushed through a tense late-night session on Thursday to advance their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act.' The effort defies party sceptics and promotes key elements of President Donald Trump's agenda.

Despite opposition from within their ranks and a united Democratic block, Johnson and his leadership team remain optimistic after negotiations at the White House. The bill proposes significant tax relief measures, while critics argue it threatens to increase federal deficits and harm essential social services.

The package includes provisions extending 2017 tax cuts and implementing new ones. It also proposes substantial spending cuts in federal safety net programs, fueling heated debates and concern over its long-term economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)