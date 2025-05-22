Left Menu

Republicans Push for Passage of 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act'

House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, are striving to pass a massive tax break package, the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act.' This contentious bill, prioritizing President Trump's agenda, aims to extend tax cuts and introduce new ones, sparking intricate negotiations and opposition from Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:25 IST
House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, pushed through a tense late-night session on Thursday to advance their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act.' The effort defies party sceptics and promotes key elements of President Donald Trump's agenda.

Despite opposition from within their ranks and a united Democratic block, Johnson and his leadership team remain optimistic after negotiations at the White House. The bill proposes significant tax relief measures, while critics argue it threatens to increase federal deficits and harm essential social services.

The package includes provisions extending 2017 tax cuts and implementing new ones. It also proposes substantial spending cuts in federal safety net programs, fueling heated debates and concern over its long-term economic impacts.

