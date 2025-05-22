High Court Blocks Chagos Islands Deal Between UK and Mauritius

An injunction from a High Court judge in the UK has temporarily blocked Britain's government from finalizing a deal with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, which also involves the future of a major US-UK defense base.

Scheduled for a signing ceremony, the deal outlines the terms for ceding sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while securing British control of the Diego Garcia military base under a 99-year lease. The injunction was initiated by Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, British nationals born on Diego Garcia.

Although the financial specifics haven't been published, reports suggest the deal may cost Britain around 9 billion pounds. Both former US President Joe Biden and the incumbent, Donald Trump, have shown support for the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)