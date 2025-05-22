Left Menu

High Court Blocks Chagos Islands Deal Between UK and Mauritius

A High Court injunction in the UK has temporarily halted a deal with Mauritius regarding the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands and the future of the Diego Garcia military base. The agreement would allow Britain to maintain control of the base under a 99-year lease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An injunction from a High Court judge in the UK has temporarily blocked Britain's government from finalizing a deal with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, which also involves the future of a major US-UK defense base.

Scheduled for a signing ceremony, the deal outlines the terms for ceding sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while securing British control of the Diego Garcia military base under a 99-year lease. The injunction was initiated by Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe, British nationals born on Diego Garcia.

Although the financial specifics haven't been published, reports suggest the deal may cost Britain around 9 billion pounds. Both former US President Joe Biden and the incumbent, Donald Trump, have shown support for the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

