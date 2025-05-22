Left Menu

CPI Demands Transparent Briefing as India Strengthens Global Stance on Terror

CPI General Secretary D Raja demands a special Parliament session to scrutinize India's diplomatic outreach, Operation Sindoor, aimed at combating terrorism. Concerns arise over briefing transparency for political parties. Indian delegations, featuring prominent leaders, engage globally to consolidate support against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:23 IST
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary, D Raja, called for a special parliamentary session to address the latest developments in Operation Sindoor. This initiative seeks more transparency in government communication as Indian delegations carry its anti-terrorism message to the global stage.

Expressing concern over the absence of detailed briefings from the Indian government, Raja highlighted that political entities are largely kept in the dark regarding the specifics conveyed to international partners. 'The current situation assessment and future course of action are crucial, yet there is no consultation with political parties,' he noted.

Leading the delegations are prominent figures such as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, and others, aiming to garner international support against cross-border terrorism. As part of the outreach, a delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, advocated India's stance to Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who pledged support and commended India's restraint in response to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

