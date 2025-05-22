Marcos Jr. Seeks Cabinet Shake-Up to Reinforce Leadership

In a bold political maneuver, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has requested the resignation of all his cabinet secretaries. This strategic move appears to be aimed at recalibrating his political agenda and reinforcing his authority as he navigates the second half of his six-year term in office.

The recent electoral outcomes, which saw his allies fail to secure a majority in the Senate, have set a challenging stage for Marcos, who is keen to ensure his influence sustains until 2028. In comparison, his estranged Vice President Sara Duterte, significantly outperformed in the midterms, highlighting a competitive political landscape.

Amidst these political shifts, Marcos faces mounting pressure to deliver tangible results during the remainder of his term, especially given the government's struggle with economic concerns such as inflation. His approval ratings have seen a sharp decline, making this cabinet shake-up a critical step in his larger strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)