Marcos Jr. Seeks Cabinet Shake-Up to Reinforce Leadership

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked for the resignation of all his cabinet secretaries to recalibrate his administration and solidify his leadership. Facing a challenging political setup, Marcos aims to secure his legacy and groom a successor amidst his declining approval ratings and a strong challenge from Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a bold political maneuver, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has requested the resignation of all his cabinet secretaries. This strategic move appears to be aimed at recalibrating his political agenda and reinforcing his authority as he navigates the second half of his six-year term in office.

The recent electoral outcomes, which saw his allies fail to secure a majority in the Senate, have set a challenging stage for Marcos, who is keen to ensure his influence sustains until 2028. In comparison, his estranged Vice President Sara Duterte, significantly outperformed in the midterms, highlighting a competitive political landscape.

Amidst these political shifts, Marcos faces mounting pressure to deliver tangible results during the remainder of his term, especially given the government's struggle with economic concerns such as inflation. His approval ratings have seen a sharp decline, making this cabinet shake-up a critical step in his larger strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

