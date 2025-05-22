Subramanian Swamy Criticizes Operation Sindoor Response
Former Union minister Subramanian Swamy criticized the Indian government's response to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, suggesting more severe measures were warranted. He labeled the Pahalgam terror attack as a horrific incident in 'our civilisation's' history and dismissed the efficacy of diplomatic outreach efforts post-operation.
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister Subramanian Swamy has voiced strong criticism toward the Indian government's handling of Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. According to Swamy, Pakistan should have faced harsher retaliation.
Speaking at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna, Swamy referred to the Pahalgam terror attack as one of the most horrendous events in recent history. He accused Pakistan of masterminding the attack, igniting significant conflict.
Additionally, Swamy dismissed the effectiveness of sending all-party delegations worldwide to bolster diplomatic outreach after the operation, characterizing these efforts as mere 'junkets' with no meaningful impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.
(Eds: Rephrasing) India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK has to be anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.
Operation Sindoor: A United Stand Against Terrorism
Congress Commends Armed Forces' Firm Stand on Terrorism
India Stands United in Operation Sindoor Against Terrorism