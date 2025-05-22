Left Menu

Subramanian Swamy Criticizes Operation Sindoor Response

Former Union minister Subramanian Swamy criticized the Indian government's response to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, suggesting more severe measures were warranted. He labeled the Pahalgam terror attack as a horrific incident in 'our civilisation's' history and dismissed the efficacy of diplomatic outreach efforts post-operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:54 IST
Subramanian Swamy Criticizes Operation Sindoor Response
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Subramanian Swamy has voiced strong criticism toward the Indian government's handling of Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. According to Swamy, Pakistan should have faced harsher retaliation.

Speaking at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna, Swamy referred to the Pahalgam terror attack as one of the most horrendous events in recent history. He accused Pakistan of masterminding the attack, igniting significant conflict.

Additionally, Swamy dismissed the effectiveness of sending all-party delegations worldwide to bolster diplomatic outreach after the operation, characterizing these efforts as mere 'junkets' with no meaningful impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025