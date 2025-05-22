Subramanian Swamy Criticizes Operation Sindoor Response

Former Union minister Subramanian Swamy has voiced strong criticism toward the Indian government's handling of Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. According to Swamy, Pakistan should have faced harsher retaliation.

Speaking at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna, Swamy referred to the Pahalgam terror attack as one of the most horrendous events in recent history. He accused Pakistan of masterminding the attack, igniting significant conflict.

Additionally, Swamy dismissed the effectiveness of sending all-party delegations worldwide to bolster diplomatic outreach after the operation, characterizing these efforts as mere 'junkets' with no meaningful impact.

