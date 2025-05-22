Romanian Court Upholds Presidential Election Amid Allegations

Romania's highest court firmly dismissed a petition from hard-right candidate George Simion seeking to nullify the presidential election results on the grounds of alleged foreign meddling and fraud.

Simion, contesting against Bucharest's pro-Europe mayor Nicusor Dan, claimed electoral misconduct by foreign entities including France and Moldova, though he failed to provide concrete proof.

Despite Simion's assertions of voting irregularities, the Constitutional Court found no credible evidence to support his claims, reaffirming Dan's decisive win by over 829,000 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)