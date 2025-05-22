Romanian Court Upholds Presidential Election Amid Allegations
Romania's Constitutional Court has rejected a hard-right candidate's request to annul the recent presidential election result. George Simion, who lost to pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan, alleged foreign interference and manipulation without evidence. The court's decision is final, upholding Dan's victory by a significant margin.
Romania's highest court firmly dismissed a petition from hard-right candidate George Simion seeking to nullify the presidential election results on the grounds of alleged foreign meddling and fraud.
Simion, contesting against Bucharest's pro-Europe mayor Nicusor Dan, claimed electoral misconduct by foreign entities including France and Moldova, though he failed to provide concrete proof.
Despite Simion's assertions of voting irregularities, the Constitutional Court found no credible evidence to support his claims, reaffirming Dan's decisive win by over 829,000 votes.
