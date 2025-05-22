Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Against Terror

In a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Indian armed forces for their strategic execution of Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. He highlighted the operation's success in dismantling nine major terror hideouts within a mere 22 minutes.

Modi reiterated a stern message to Pakistan, emphasizing India's unwavering stance against terrorism. He declared that there would be no diplomatic discussions unless they focus on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, asserting a robust policy of retaliation against any future terrorist assaults.

Following Operation Sindoor, which included precision strikes on May 7, India achieved significant damage to terror infrastructure. The operation culminated in mutual military de-escalation on May 10, following four intense days of cross-border hostilities.

