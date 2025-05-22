Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Against Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's armed forces for executing Operation Sindoor successfully, neutralizing terror hideouts after the Pahalgam attack. Modi emphasized a strong stance against Pakistan, refusing talks and focusing on taking decisive military action in response to any terrorist threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 14:10 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Decisive Strike Against Terror
  • India

In a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Indian armed forces for their strategic execution of Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. He highlighted the operation's success in dismantling nine major terror hideouts within a mere 22 minutes.

Modi reiterated a stern message to Pakistan, emphasizing India's unwavering stance against terrorism. He declared that there would be no diplomatic discussions unless they focus on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, asserting a robust policy of retaliation against any future terrorist assaults.

Following Operation Sindoor, which included precision strikes on May 7, India achieved significant damage to terror infrastructure. The operation culminated in mutual military de-escalation on May 10, following four intense days of cross-border hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

