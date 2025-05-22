Tensions Escalate: Iran Responds to Israeli Threats on Nuclear Facilities
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of 'special measures' in response to Israeli threats against Tehran's nuclear sites. International inspectors face restricted access as uranium enrichment continues. Araghchi's remarks coincide with upcoming US-Iran talks in Rome, reflecting enduring regional tensions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, issued a stark warning on Thursday, indicating that Iran would adopt 'special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities' should Israeli threats persist. This heightened the tension as new US-Iran negotiations approach.
Araghchi's statements, while vague on specifics, underscore limited access for international inspectors to Iran's nuclear activities. Concurrently, Iran is enriching uranium to levels nearing weapon-grade status, alarming global observers.
The backdrop to these developments includes reports on potential Israeli actions against Iran's atomic operations. As Israel and Iran's historical rivalry persists, leaders from both nations maneuver diplomatically and strategically ahead of key negotiations in Rome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Firm on Uranium Enrichment Amid Stalled Nuclear Talks
Iran's supreme leader rejects US stance on uranium enrichment
High-Stakes Diplomacy on Iran's Nuclear Programme: US-Iran Talks Resume in Rome
Stalemate: Iran's Uranium Enrichment Sparks Diplomatic Standstill
U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks: A Red Line on Uranium Enrichment