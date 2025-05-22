Tensions Escalate: Iran Responds to Israeli Threats on Nuclear Facilities

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, issued a stark warning on Thursday, indicating that Iran would adopt 'special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities' should Israeli threats persist. This heightened the tension as new US-Iran negotiations approach.

Araghchi's statements, while vague on specifics, underscore limited access for international inspectors to Iran's nuclear activities. Concurrently, Iran is enriching uranium to levels nearing weapon-grade status, alarming global observers.

The backdrop to these developments includes reports on potential Israeli actions against Iran's atomic operations. As Israel and Iran's historical rivalry persists, leaders from both nations maneuver diplomatically and strategically ahead of key negotiations in Rome.

