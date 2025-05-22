Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi on National Prestige

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for compromising India's prestige by halting military actions against Pakistan. Gandhi questioned Modi's reliance on Pakistan's assurances and urged him to explain his decisions, challenging the government's interruption of Operation Sindoor amid successful military campaigns.

Updated: 22-05-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi on National Prestige
In a bold statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India's prestige by agreeing to halt military hostilities against Pakistan.

Gandhi questioned Modi's reliance on Pakistan's statements on terrorism and criticized his actions, suggesting they catered more to media appearances than national interest.

He also tagged Modi's speech where the Prime Minister mentioned relying on Pakistan's assurance to abstain from supporting terrorism, emphasizing Congress's opposition to halting Operation Sindoor during successful military actions.

