Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi on National Prestige

In a bold statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising India's prestige by agreeing to halt military hostilities against Pakistan.

Gandhi questioned Modi's reliance on Pakistan's statements on terrorism and criticized his actions, suggesting they catered more to media appearances than national interest.

He also tagged Modi's speech where the Prime Minister mentioned relying on Pakistan's assurance to abstain from supporting terrorism, emphasizing Congress's opposition to halting Operation Sindoor during successful military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)