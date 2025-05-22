Britain Cedes Chagos to Mauritius, Retains Diego Garcia Base
Britain has signed a deal with Mauritius to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands while retaining control of the Diego Garcia airbase under a 99-year lease. Despite legal challenges and political criticism, the agreement is deemed essential for UK security and international relations.
In a landmark decision, Britain finalized a deal on Thursday to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining control of the strategically significant air base on Diego Garcia for 99 years. The agreement follows a court ruling that overturned an injunction blocking the move.
The High Court's decision came after a legal challenge from Bertrice Pompe, a British-Chagossian national critical of the deal, citing exclusion of Chagossians. Despite opposition from political rivals, the UK government maintains the agreement is crucial for national security and international relationships.
Financially, the deal involves a 3 billion pound payment from Britain to Mauritius over the agreement's term. The base, pivotal for various military operations, represents a vital asset in counter-terrorism and defense strategies for the UK and the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Panama's Sovereignty Sparks National Protests: US Military Access Under Scrutiny
Pakistan's blatant attempt to violate India's sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable: Indian Army.
Panama's Stance: Sovereignty Amid US Military Agreement Protests
BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra': A Patriotic March for India's Sovereignty
India's Unyielding Stance: Defeating Terror and Safeguarding Sovereignty