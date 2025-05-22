Britain Cedes Chagos to Mauritius, Retains Diego Garcia Base

In a landmark decision, Britain finalized a deal on Thursday to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining control of the strategically significant air base on Diego Garcia for 99 years. The agreement follows a court ruling that overturned an injunction blocking the move.

The High Court's decision came after a legal challenge from Bertrice Pompe, a British-Chagossian national critical of the deal, citing exclusion of Chagossians. Despite opposition from political rivals, the UK government maintains the agreement is crucial for national security and international relationships.

Financially, the deal involves a 3 billion pound payment from Britain to Mauritius over the agreement's term. The base, pivotal for various military operations, represents a vital asset in counter-terrorism and defense strategies for the UK and the U.S.

