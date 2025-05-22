Left Menu

Britain Cedes Chagos to Mauritius, Retains Diego Garcia Base

Britain has signed a deal with Mauritius to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands while retaining control of the Diego Garcia airbase under a 99-year lease. Despite legal challenges and political criticism, the agreement is deemed essential for UK security and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, Britain finalized a deal on Thursday to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining control of the strategically significant air base on Diego Garcia for 99 years. The agreement follows a court ruling that overturned an injunction blocking the move.

The High Court's decision came after a legal challenge from Bertrice Pompe, a British-Chagossian national critical of the deal, citing exclusion of Chagossians. Despite opposition from political rivals, the UK government maintains the agreement is crucial for national security and international relationships.

Financially, the deal involves a 3 billion pound payment from Britain to Mauritius over the agreement's term. The base, pivotal for various military operations, represents a vital asset in counter-terrorism and defense strategies for the UK and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

