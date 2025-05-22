Historic Chagos Islands Sovereignty Transfer: A New Era Begins

In a landmark decision, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the signing of an agreement that transfers the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The deal underscores a shift in control over the strategically pivotal archipelago located in the Indian Ocean.

The Chagos Islands, home to Diego Garcia, a vital naval and bomber base, represent a significant security asset. Starmer emphasized the importance of the base, describing it as crucial to the safety and security of both the UK and its allies.

The transfer initially faced a setback after a UK judge issued a last-minute injunction, briefly stalling proceedings. However, the legal barrier was swiftly lifted by another judge, paving the way for the agreement to be signed.

