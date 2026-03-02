Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Disappointment Over Diego Garcia Base Use

Donald Trump expressed disappointment with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for initially denying U.S. access to the Diego Garcia air base for strikes on Iran. Starmer later approved its use for defensive purposes amidst ongoing conflicts between the U.S., Iran, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:20 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Disappointment Over Diego Garcia Base Use

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed deep disappointment with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for initially withholding permission for the U.S. to use the Diego Garcia air base for strikes on Iran. The statement, reported by the Daily Telegraph, highlights diplomatic strains between the allied nations.

According to President Trump, it took too long for Prime Minister Starmer to change his position, eventually allowing the U.S. the use of the base for defensive strikes. Trump speculated that Starmer's hesitancy stemmed from concerns over the legality of such operations.

The situation has escalated since joint U.S.-Israel airstrikes in Iran, which resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following the attack, Iran has responded by targeting Gulf countries, including a drone strike on Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions Involving British Base in Cyprus

 Global
2
Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

Turkey Halts Flights Amid Regional Unrest

 Turkey
3
Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

Tensions Rise: Russia Accuses US and Israel of Undermining Iran's Stability

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026