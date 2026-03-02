Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Disappointment Over Diego Garcia Base Use

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed deep disappointment with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for initially withholding permission for the U.S. to use the Diego Garcia air base for strikes on Iran. The statement, reported by the Daily Telegraph, highlights diplomatic strains between the allied nations.

According to President Trump, it took too long for Prime Minister Starmer to change his position, eventually allowing the U.S. the use of the base for defensive strikes. Trump speculated that Starmer's hesitancy stemmed from concerns over the legality of such operations.

The situation has escalated since joint U.S.-Israel airstrikes in Iran, which resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following the attack, Iran has responded by targeting Gulf countries, including a drone strike on Britain's RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus.

(With inputs from agencies.)