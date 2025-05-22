India-China Relations: The Tension of Trust Amidst Pakistani Collaboration
India reminded China of mutual trust and respect, crucial for their bilateral ties, following Pakistan's use of Chinese weapons against India. The Indian military released evidence showing Pakistani forces using Chinese missiles, complicating India-China relations despite attempts to normalize post-Ladakh tensions.
In a stern reminder, India reiterated to China that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity form the foundation of their bilateral relations. This assertion follows Pakistani utilization of Chinese weapon systems during a four-day military confrontation with India.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that during a conversation on May 10, NSA Ajit Doval expressed India's firm opposition to cross-border terrorism to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The Indian military revealed Pakistani forces employed Chinese weaponry against Indian targets, raising questions about China's military support impact on India-China ties as the nations strive to mend relations after the eastern Ladakh standoff.
