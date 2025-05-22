India-China Relations: The Tension of Trust Amidst Pakistani Collaboration

In a stern reminder, India reiterated to China that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity form the foundation of their bilateral relations. This assertion follows Pakistani utilization of Chinese weapon systems during a four-day military confrontation with India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that during a conversation on May 10, NSA Ajit Doval expressed India's firm opposition to cross-border terrorism to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The Indian military revealed Pakistani forces employed Chinese weaponry against Indian targets, raising questions about China's military support impact on India-China ties as the nations strive to mend relations after the eastern Ladakh standoff.

