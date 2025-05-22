Agniveers Shine in High-Stakes India-Pakistan Conflict

Agniveers, though small in number, proved instrumental during the recent India-Pakistan military standoff. These young recruits, operating under mentor supervision, contributed significantly to India's counter-offensives.

Operation Sindoor, executed with precision, saw India dismantle terror infrastructure in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and repel subsequent attacks on Indian bases. Agniveers participated in artillery, infantry, and air defense operations, gaining invaluable experience.

The four-day confrontation concluded with a ceasefire agreement reached through talks between the Army heads of both nations. Tributes poured in for Agniveer Murlinaik, who was martyred during the operation, highlighting the valor and dedication of these recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)