Call for Justice: U.S. Senators Press Turkey on Democratic Values

U.S. Senator Adam Schiff has called for Turkish authorities to provide credible corruption evidence against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu or release him immediately, emphasizing international concern over democratic practices under President Tayyip Erdogan.

Imamoglu, a significant rival to Erdogan with growing public support, was incarcerated on corruption charges earlier this year, igniting Turkey's largest protests in ten years. Schiff's resolution demands Imamoglu's release or substantiation of claims, urging U.S. officials to confront Turkey's alleged erosion of democratic values.

The resolution also encourages U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to publicly address the perceived anti-democratic conduct, though his department has thus far deemed the matter an internal Turkish issue while advocating for human rights observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)